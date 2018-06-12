Historic buildings captured in print

SAFE: The region's heritage structures will be recognised in a book produced by local artist Robbie Greer, safe guarding them against the ravages of time.

THE region's heritage structures will be recorded for future generations to appreciate thanks to a local artist.

Robbie Greer has received funding to complete a book on local heritage buildings that have fallen into disrepair, safe guarding them (on paper) against the future ravages of time.

Mr Greer said the book would focus on buildings in the Lockyer Valley region that had deteriorated beyond saving.

"The buildings are derelicts, they're the ones that aren't going to be restored but they were someone's pride and joy,” he said.

"And you see them dotted everywhere, and that's what most of my art has been about - drawing those, the ones that aren't going to be restored.

"I find it fascinating just to think, the history of them, they were built for a reason.”

The Regional Arts Development Fund has given Mr Greer a grant to complete his book, which he hopes to have finished by Christmas.

The book will feature art works of various buildings from around the region and these will be accompanied by stories, anecdotes and histories on each building.

Project scribe Anna Hahn said it was important to record the history of the region in as many ways as possible for future generations.

"It's about creating a record because there aren't enough records,” Ms Hahn said.

"We've already experienced one in rosewood - a beautiful little old cottage which was very old, and it was demolished about a month or so ago.”

Mr Greer said he felt a duty to preserve the memories that the building contained.

"I feel obligated to do it because they are going to be gone,” he said.

"Because they will be gone - they're going to fall over, no one's going to restore them, they're past that.”

The pair is asking locals to suggest buildings to be included in the book.

Anyone with information should contact Anna Hahn on 0419 186 928.