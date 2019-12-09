Historic battle between UK and Australia settled in Laidley

THE BRITISH ARE COMING: The QVC Country team took on the UK Over 60's Touring Side at Bichel Oval in Laidley on Tuesday, December 3.

CRICKET: A memorable matchup took place on the cricket pitch of Bichel Oval last week, as two senior cricket teams settled an international dispute.

The Queensland Country Veterans team took on the UK Over 60’s Touring Side on Tuesday (December 3), in a spectacular test of talent and endurance.

Luck swung the way of the local team early on, with skipper Pat Logue winning the toss and electing to bowl.

Unfortunately, the tourists proved to be a very good batting side, securing a strong lead with 2/274 off their allotted 45 overs.

Captain John Foster and vice-captain Chris Evans opened the batting for England, retiring with 43 and 48 balls, respectively.

Another standout player was Jim Phillips from Kent, who batted superbly to make 45 from 48 balls.

Gatton player Mike McGovern put his bowling technique to the test.

Lunch was taken at 1pm, with locals seizing the opportunity to show off everything the Lockyer Valley had to offer.

“What was supposed to be a 40 minute break ended up going for an hour due to the copious amounts of meats, salads, fruits and deserts dished up by the volunteers from the Lockyer Veterans Cricket,” QVC Vice President Rod Rice said.

“The tourists were all very complimentary about the hospitality.”

Queensland Country hit back at the UK after the break, with Pat Logue and Graham Zirbel opening the batting, making 28 and 17.

First-time QVC player Mark Moffatt from Rockhampton made 36, with Keith Christiansen retired on 45 off 36 balls.

Queensland Country ultimately fell short of matching the UK’s early start, managing only 8/202 off their 45 overs.

Jim Phillips was pronounced Man of the Match for the UK, with Keith Christiansen taking the title for QVC.

At the post match barbecue, Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan presented every player and official with a Pride of Lockyer Pin as a memento of the event.

Channel 9, officials from Queensland Cricket and local State Member Jim McDonald all stopped in to watch the cricket over the course of the day.

The visiting team had high praise for the Lockyer Valley’s community and facilities.

“One of the visiting ladies said that they had been looked after much better in Laidley than anywhere else on the tour,” Mr Rice said.

“UK captain John Foster said that playing conditions were the best that they had encountered in Australia, with the ball coming on to the bat well, and the outfield giving value for their shots.”

Mr Rice also offered his thanks to the Laidley Cricket Club for making their ground and facilities available.