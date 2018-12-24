Menu
Hinkler Central Woolworths evacuated

Crystal Jones
by
24th Dec 2018 4:42 PM

WOOLWORTH'S at Hinkler Central has been evacuated. 

A spokeswoman for the store confirmed the evacuation but was not able to comment on why as it was still in the early stages. 

A shopper at the scene said that they heard an alarm go off and then a recorded message sounded telling shoppers they had to go. 

The man said security staff were on scene and no one was being allowed into Woolworths. 

It is believed the evacuation was likely caused after a fire alarm went off.

