Hilltop gathering encourages Easter camaraderie

THREE CROSSES: The crosses mark the approach of Good Friday Service on the Hill at Coleyville. Kate Czerny

A HILLSIDE gathering in Coleyville promises to draw various Christian denominations under one roof for Easter celebrations.

Taking place under a marquee, Good Friday Service on the Hill is in its 22nd year and has grown significantly in popularity over the years.

Founding committee member Norm Kerle said 40 people attended the inaugural even, while last year the day drew about 800.

Mr Kerle said a highlight for him was how the service brought Christians together.

He said churches in the area supported the event by changing their service times to allow people to attend Service on the Hill.

"A couple of years ago there was a guy who commented that when he was sitting in the tent, he looked down the line of chairs and saw eight other denominations represented there beside him,” he said.

"So that's a big plus. Although churches have a different understanding of sections of the Bible, that's the one thing we can come together with and it's fantastic.”

On Friday morning, Mr Kerle and event founder Bill Catlow installed three crosses, which are lit at night and have become a trademark of the event throughout the years.

Mr Kerle said many

years ago he was lighting the crosses when he witnessed a driver pull over to observe the scene before leaving and returning with a friend.

"He turned up to the service and told me it was the first time he'd been to a church service in 40 years,” Mr Kerle said.

"And I don't think he has missed any of our Good Friday services since.”

The event will start at 9.30am and a free shuttle bus will run from a number of retirement villages.

For information or to book a seat on the bus, phone 54640523.