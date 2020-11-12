Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz was "not a really good cheater", according to his alleged mistress, after his messages to the Palestinian beauty were uncov­ered by his Australian wife.

The 42-year-old's alleged mistress, NYC-based fashion designer Ranin, told the New York Post she met Justin Bieber's spiritual guru while walking her dog in a park in May.

He took her number and they met up again in a park the next day.

Lentz with wife Laura. Picture: Instagram

Now after he and his wife of three children have been let go from Hillsong Church, Ranin has spoken out.

"I'm here to tell the truth," she said.

"and maybe by doing that, other people will have the courage to speak up too."

They met up a few times more, had tequila shots and he told her that she was his "Middle Eastern Unicorn woman", she said.

In September, they began seeing each other more, often twice a week, she claimed.

"We were obsessed with each other," she said.

"He was like a drug to me. I was a drug to him."

Then, over the course of one weekend, his wife - and then his job - saw their texts.

"All his messages are linked from the iCloud," she said, and somebody from Hillsong saw them on his computer.

Carl Lentz with wife Laura.

"He's not really a good cheater."

Even after he was fired, they continued speaking - up until a final exchange this past Thursday, following his Instagram post.

Originally published as Hillsong pastor's mistress: 'I was a drug to him'

Ranin. Picture Instagram