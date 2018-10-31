Hilary Duff's unusual name for baby girl

Hilary Duff and her partner Matt Koma have welcomed their first child. Picture:Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

AMERICAN actress Hilary Duff has welcomed a daughter with partner Matthew Koma.

The former Lizzie McGuire star gave birth to Banks Violet Blair on October 25 and announced the news via Instagram on Monday.

Alongside a picture of her cradling the baby alongside Koma, Duff wrote: "Banks Violet Blair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!"

"She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

It's unknown whether Duff had a home birth, but some Twitter users believed the star eluded to it in writing the baby "joined (their) world at home".

"Hilary Duff had a mother truckin' home birth. Yes, gurl. Normalize birth. Trust your body. This. Is. What. Dreams. Are. Made. Of.," one excited user posted.

"Hilary Duff just had a home birth so she's still my hero, that is all," another wrote.

Hilary duff just had a home birth so she’s still my hero, that is all — Becky Torres (@Becksiecakes) October 30, 2018

Hilary Duff, aka the Lizzie McQuire, had a HOME BIRTH ❤️ Ps: this makes me so happy that I came back to Twitter just to tweet this after 6 months of not getting on here — Shay (@shay_lucas) October 30, 2018

HILARY DUFF HAD A MOTHER TRUCKIN’ HOME BIRTH.



YES, GURL. NORMALIZE BIRTH. TRUST YOUR BODY. THIS. IS. WHAT. DREAMS. ARE. MADE. OF. pic.twitter.com/xZSaVpCoSM — Alicat (@Alison_Wundrlnd) October 30, 2018

Earlier on Monday, the couple teased the baby's arrival, with Koma sharing a cute Instagram video of tiny baby feet just hours after Duff referred to him as "dad" in her own post.

Duff already has a son, six-year-old Luca Cruz, from her marriage with hockey player Mike Comrie.

The pair married in 2010 and were officially divorced in 2016, but are still good friends. She met Koma in 2017

Koma, also 31, is an American singer and songwriter. He shared the same picture as Duff on his Instagram and wrote: "Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life.

"Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family. Cloud ten."

The newborn is music producer Koma's first child

Duff rose to fame as a teenager, starring in Disney's TV show Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004 as well as in a movie based off the series.

She later appeared in films including Agent Cody Banks, Cheaper By The Dozen and A Cinderella Story.

As well as an acting career, Duff also found success in music and writing.