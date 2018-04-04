Menu
Login
News

Hilarious cyclone panic-shoppers show how it's done

Madura Mccormack
by

EVERYONE knows that the first rule of cyclone preparation is to panic buy groceries, none more so than a pair of Mackay larrikins at the Sydney St Coles yesterday.

The hilarious video by face-painter Terri-Lee Reedman and photographer Jess Reichelt has garnered nearly 20,000 views on Facebook so far.

Ms Reedman said the video, where she grabs cartons of water and as much bread as she can carry, was done to remind people to do the exact opposite.

"I have heard though that yesterday afternoon there was hardly any bread left in any of the shops," she said.

"Reading the comments on the video, is seems like everyone's seen someone do this."

Ms Reedman said in reality she bought only three loaves for her family.

"We didn't go overboard with our purchases," she said.

"We go through a lot of bread because we've been having loads of ham and cheese toasties.

"Three loaves will get us through the next three days."

But there is one thing Ms Reedman said she's found hard, and that's keeping the kids entertained indoors.

"We've been watching movies, kids have been colouring, we've been painting, and they've been going out and playing in the rain."

Topics:  baked beans coles editors picks groceries jess reichelt mackay milk panic buy panic buying sydney st terri-lee reedman viral video

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Capturing excitement of the Queen's Baton Relay in Gatton

Capturing excitement of the Queen's Baton Relay in Gatton

18 local batonbearers carried the Queen's Baton through Gatton last week.

Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

SMOOTH: Pop group Justice Crew wowed the crowd at the QBR Community Celebration in Gatton on Thursday.

Hundreds braved the weather for the QBR Community Celebration.

Old Fernvale Bakery raises thousands

SOLID EFFORT: Bill Rose with Lady Cilento Hospital's Andrew Thomas at the bakery's final auction last Thursday.

The Old Fernvale Bakery delivers for unwell children.

Legendary athletics coach Bailey Pashley has eye for talent

MENTOR: Lockyer District Athletic Club coach Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes in a distinguished career which saw him recognised with an OAM in 2016.

Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes.

Local Partners