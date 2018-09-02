Menu
Hiker killed in Sunshine Coast mountain fall

2nd Sep 2018 6:47 AM

A MAN was killed in a fall on a Sunshine Coast mountain which he was climbing with a female companion overnight.

Emergency services were late last night conducting a recovery operation for the hiker, who died in an accident on Mount Tibrogargan, near Beerburrum.

Paramedics responded to the incident about 6.40pm.

A rescue helicopter was deployed to the incident to help ground crews locate the accident scene before paramedics climbed to the victim.

The woman, who was with the man at the time of the fall, alerted the authorities and was later taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police have not released details about the man.

Authorities also did not reveal exactly where on the mountain the man fell.

