Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services are assisting a hiker from Mt Beerwah who fell 10m today
Emergency services are assisting a hiker from Mt Beerwah who fell 10m today
News

Young girl falls 10m at popular mountain track

Matty Holdsworth
30th May 2020 12:43 PM | Updated: 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE emergency services personnel are working to assist a hiker who reportedly fell 10 metres at Mt Beerwah about noon.

Queensland Ambulance and Fire and Emergency Services crews are both assisting the injured hiker down the popular mountain track.

A QAS media spokesman said the young girl suffered lacerations and bruising to her body from the fall.

"She did not lose consciousness but fell or slid about 10m," he said.

"She will be taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital by road."

She is in a stable condition. 

A QFES media spokeswoman said the one fire crew on scene was assisting carrying the hiker down the mountain.

"It's not a rescue," she said.

More to come.

fall from height glass house mountains hiking mt beerwah
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Fans make mockery out of NRL

    Fans make mockery out of NRL
    • 30th May 2020 6:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        premium_icon Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        News The Queensland Government has been ordered to pay compensation due to victims of the 2011 floods following one of Australia’s largest class actions.

        Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        premium_icon Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        Business A uni student who took on placement at a Lockyer Valley chiropractic clinic has...

        Crews on scene of garbage truck, car accident

        premium_icon Crews on scene of garbage truck, car accident

        News Crews are on scene of an accident involving a garbage truck and a car.

        Plainland Bunnings development to break soil within months

        premium_icon Plainland Bunnings development to break soil within months

        News A developer has revealed when construction is likely to start