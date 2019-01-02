Highway, water are key issues for region's growth

Lockyer MP Jim McDonald discussed water allocations in the Central Lockyer at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centreat a growers meeting last year.

IT IS not about how much it costs, but the fact upgrades to the Warrego must be done to prevent more fatalities.

The safety of the Warrego Hwy is just one issue in the electorate Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald will be pushing for this year.

The former police officer said people made mistakes when driving, and as a result, roads needed to be engineered to a standard to reduce accidents and allow traffic to continue to flow.

"There's hundreds of millions of dollars being spent in Brisbane to save people 10 minutes in travel time,” Mr McDonald said.

"We have people taking their lives into their own hands every day when the cross the Warrego Highway.”

Mr McDonald identified Hatton Vale, Summerholm and Glenore Grove intersections as major locations requiring separated intersections and overpasses.

"We can't afford not to do it because people are dying,” he said.

He said water allocations were also a major issue.

"We need to make sure the price of water and the allocations are changed or removed and dealt with through accurate data,” he said.

"We also need to get additional water allocated to the region.”

Mr McDonald said water for irrigation was a "strategic national issue”.

"We are one hour to the capital city and we have the seventh most fertile soil in the world. We have water opportunities at a very reasonable cost if people co-operate,” he said.