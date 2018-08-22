Menu
Login
Three vehicles were involved in a serious crash near Bowen. Kyle Evans.
Three vehicles were involved in a serious crash near Bowen. Kyle Evans.
News

Bruce Highway horror crash kills three

by MADURA McCORMACK KYLE EVANS, SCOTT SAWYER
22nd Aug 2018 5:51 AM

THE Bruce Highway was expected to reopen this morning after three people died in a multi-vehicle crash north of Bowen yesterday.

A diesel tanker carrying about 11,000 litres of fuel rolled on the highway, 4km out of Bowen near the Collinsville turn-off, about 2.20pm.

Two cars were believed to have been involved in the triple fatality, which left the highway closed until at least midnight.

The Bruce Highway was also cut north of Townsville by bushfires at Rollingstone yesterday.

Queensland Police shut the Bruce Highway in both directions yesterday afternoon, estimating it would reopen in the early hours of today.

Yesterdayâ€™s crash left a scene of devastation, with the truck coming to rest on top of one vehicle while a smashed white Toyota HiLux was on the side of the road.

Police officers on the scene confirmed three people had died. Families were being contacted last night. It was understood two victims were in one vehicle and a third victim was in the other.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were tasked to make the highway safe. Forensics officers travelled to the scene of the crash yesterday afternoon.

Officers were still waiting to get access to the crash scene as of about 6.30pm yesterday after firefighters had put a 500m exclusion zone in place to deal with the fuel spill. Investigators were waiting for hazardous materials crews to arrive to make the scene safe before they could start to analyse the tragic crash.

Meanwhile, firefighters were conducting backburning about 70km north of Townsville, near the Bruce Highway at Rollingstone. The fire broke out about 11am yesterday and forced the highway to be closed late in the afternoon.

It was hoped the highway would reopen at Rollingstone last night but that depended on the conditions.

bowen bruce highway collinsville crash diesel tanker driving vehicle

Top Stories

    Kindergartners take over Gatton street

    Kindergartners take over Gatton street

    News Gatton Kindergarten held their biggest fundraiser of the year over the weekend.

    School calls on community to attend the fete

    School calls on community to attend the fete

    News The biennial fete will help fund the school's modern technology.

    Non-complying roadside bins to get slapped with stickers

    Non-complying roadside bins to get slapped with stickers

    News Keep the correct rubbish rubbish in the bin

    Big names of netball to coach in the Lockyer

    Big names of netball to coach in the Lockyer

    News Newly appointed Diamonds coach will attend the All Stars Clinic.

    Local Partners