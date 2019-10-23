Menu
Highway fire shuts one lane of traffic

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 3:13 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are in the process of extinguishing a small grassfire on the Warrego Highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said at 2.30pm a small fire was reported on the side of the highway at Plainland.

Two firefighting crews were tasked to the highway fire and had it under control within minutes of arriving, the spokesperson said.

One lane of west-bound traffic was closed for safety precautions.

The fire serves as a timely reminder for residents to plan and implement their bushfire survival program, as dry conditions continue to pose a risk to the community in south east Queensland.

