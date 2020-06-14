Highway drivers risking lives to save a few seconds

DANGEROUS: Drivers on the Warrego Hwy are taking a dangerous shortcut across vacant land to save just a few seconds of travel time at Hatton Vale.

DRIVERS on the Warrego Highway are pulling dangerous manoeuvres to save just seconds of time.

Motorists are pulling on and off the highway from a vacant block of land to shorten their journey, and nearby residents are calling for action to stop the behaviour.

Hatton Vale teacher Stephen Dunne says he regularly sees cars pulling of the Warrego Highway near the Fairways Dr intersection and taking a dangerous short cut to the IGA carpark nearby.

“There’s a lot of traffic that actually goes into the deceleration lane and then cut across the grass,” Mr Dunne said.

“Worse still there’s cars that actually go out that way too, closer to the main junction.”

Mr Dunne said trucks have also used the short cut or have parked just off the highway on the vacant block of land.

While it wasn’t happening daily, he said it was occurring often enough to worry him.

On top of the danger of the vehicles slowing down on the major highway to perform the manoeuvre, when they pull back onto the highway from the vacant land they are blocking the view of drivers using the Fairways Dr junction.

“It’s bad enough that junction without any other complications,” he said.

A spokesperson for the department of Transport and Main Roads said while it had not received any reports previously of the illegal activity, it was now investigating.

“We are considering options to discourage these potential type of movements,” the spokesperson said.

“We need to ensure any changes do not negatively impact on sight distances or other safety-related issues.”

The department also confirmed it was continuing to plan major upgrades to the Fairways Dr intersection – which has often been the site of near-misses and serious crashes.

“Planning is underway for future safety treatments including intersection upgrades along the Warrego Highway,” they said.

“The Fairway Drive intersection is part of this planning project.”