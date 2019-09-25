Highway down to one lane following traffic accident

WEST-bound traffic on the Warrego Highway is down to one lane following a vehicle accident.

At 11.20am, police received the call of a truck and car collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said a woman was being assessed by paramedics, along with two pre-teen children.

One of the children has minor neck injuries, while the other has minor head injuries.

According to police, there are no people entrapped in any vehicles and there is no hazard risk.

Emergency services will remain on scene until the accident is cleared.