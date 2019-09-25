Menu
ACCIDENT: Crews are assessing patients on scene.
Highway down to one lane following traffic accident

Ali Kuchel
25th Sep 2019 11:48 AM

WEST-bound traffic on the Warrego Highway is down to one lane following a vehicle accident.

At 11.20am, police received the call of a truck and car collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said a woman was being assessed by paramedics, along with two pre-teen children.

One of the children has minor neck injuries, while the other has minor head injuries.

According to police, there are no people entrapped in any vehicles and there is no hazard risk.

Emergency services will remain on scene until the accident is cleared.

Gatton Star

