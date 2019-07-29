Highway closed following multi-vehicle smash

CRASH: A three-vehicle crash has closed the Brisbane Valley Highway this afternoon.

CRASH: A three-vehicle crash has closed the Brisbane Valley Highway this afternoon. Kevin Farmer

A MAJOR highway is closed, and traffic is being diverted following a crash in the Brisbane Valley is afternoon.

Emergency services are currently on-scene at a multi-vehicle accident on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Wanora, near Lloyds Rd.

Paramedics are assessing patients, and one female is still encapsulated in a vehicle.

A male and a separate female patient have been freed and being assessed.

Queensland police confirmed the Highway is blocked in both directs.

Traffic is banked up and being diverted along Glamorgan Vale Rd and Wanora Rd.

Forensic Crash Unit has been notified.

More to come.