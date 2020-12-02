Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police were called to an accident on the Warrego Highway this morning. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Police were called to an accident on the Warrego Highway this morning. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Highway cleared shortly after two-vehicle accident report

Ali Kuchel
2nd Dec 2020 8:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO patients have escaped unharmed following a traffic accident on the Warrego Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Warrego Highway and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road intersection at 7.45am.

Paramedics assessed two patients, but they were not transported to hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was a two-vehicle crash.

Despite reports of traffic congestion, the spokesman said the road was cleared by 8am.

“It was a non-injury accident,” the spokesman said.

warrego highway accident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Premium Content China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland companies are concerned about local jobs amid trade tensions with China.

        Local taxi driver busted more than 4x legal limit

        Premium Content Local taxi driver busted more than 4x legal limit

        News The magistrate was not impressed with the man’s actions when he appeared in Gatton...

        Western Downs woman killed in horror Warrego Hwy crash

        Premium Content Western Downs woman killed in horror Warrego Hwy crash

        News A HORROR collision between a roadtrain and a car along the Warrego Hwy has claimed...

        Emergency crews on scene of vehicle rollover; Laidley North

        Premium Content Emergency crews on scene of vehicle rollover; Laidley North

        News Four ambulances are on the scene of a vehicle rollover this afternoon. DETAILS...