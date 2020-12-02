Highway cleared shortly after two-vehicle accident report

Police were called to an accident on the Warrego Highway this morning. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

TWO patients have escaped unharmed following a traffic accident on the Warrego Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Warrego Highway and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road intersection at 7.45am.

Paramedics assessed two patients, but they were not transported to hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was a two-vehicle crash.

Despite reports of traffic congestion, the spokesman said the road was cleared by 8am.

“It was a non-injury accident,” the spokesman said.