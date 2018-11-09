Menu
A truck has reportedly broken down
SECOND BREAKDOWN: southbound traffic affected

9th Nov 2018 8:10 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM

UPDATE

While the truck breakdown has been resolved, a car and a caravan have now reportedly broken down on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble.

According to Live Traffic NSW, one of the two southbound lanes are closed.

The second breakdown on the Pacific Highway this morning. Live Traffic NSW

 

EARLIER

A truck has reportedly broken down on the Pacific Highway at McPhee Street with southbound traffic affected.

Emergency services and Roads and Maritime Services crews are in attendance. 

It is recommended that motorists exercise caution while passing through the area. 

The breakdown has occurred near Swan Creek Live Traffic NSW
