Menu
Login
News

Highway banks up with multi-vehicle crash

Ali Kuchel
by
24th May 2019 5:59 PM

EMERGENCY services are en-route to a multi-vehicle accident on the Warrego Highway.

At 5.41pm, police were alerted to the accident at the Lowood-Minden Road intersection.

Police said numerous vehicles were involved in the accident, including a horse float, which witnesses say had flipped onto its side.

At this stage it is unknown if there are any injuries.

A witness said traffic was banking up in the west-bound lanes.

The triple zero call indicated there were no injuries, however a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews had only just arrived on scene.

lowood minden road vehicle accident warrego highway
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    VOTE: Do our roads need more upgrades?

    VOTE: Do our roads need more upgrades?

    News Vote in our weekly reader poll

    Storytime brings more than books to library

    Storytime brings more than books to library

    News Children meet alpaca and llama after reading initiative

    Aged care facility residents taken back in time

    Aged care facility residents taken back in time

    News Relics from the 20s and 30s a blast from the past