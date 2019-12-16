Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather
Weather
Weather

Highs to hit 40s as SEQ swelters in heatwave

by Shiloh Payne
16th Dec 2019 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE south-east will suffer through heatwave conditions today, with some regions set to reach a sweltering 43C - 10C above average.

Ipswich and Gatton are predicted to reach 43C, while Brisbane should hit 39C. The Gold Coast can expect a top of 35C with 34C on the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology's David Crock said the heatwave would be short-lived.

"Thankfully Monday is the only really hot day, as a south-easterly change will push cooler air in by Tuesday," he said.

"We're seeing a pool of heat being pushed back and forth through Queensland and Victoria causing extreme heat over eastern Australia".

"Across all of Australia there are really stable weather patterns that are keeping the heat around," Mr Crock said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said that it was ­important to stay hydrated in extreme heat.

"If you can defer the outside activity, I suggest that you make sure that you don't do it in the middle of the day," he said. "Make sure you're doing the sun-smart things and you've got access to water and shade."

Severe fire danger warnings for south-east Queensland have returned. Gusty south-westerly winds inland have caused an extreme fire warning in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt area.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks heatwave queensland seq weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight local families to benefit from food drive generosity

        premium_icon Eight local families to benefit from food drive generosity

        News A recent food drive has been met with an unexpectedly massive show of support.

        • 16th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        premium_icon OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        Education Queensland students achieve record-breaking OP results

        Gatton woman killed in hit and run

        premium_icon Gatton woman killed in hit and run

        Breaking The two women were walking back to a vehicle