Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Queensland's chief health officer explains the lockdown
Health

High-tech hwy checkpoint pulls over 73 motorists

Matty Holdsworth
10th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One Brisbane escapee has been handed a $1330 fine after they were caught on the Bruce Highway attempting to drive into the Sunshine Coast.

Police have set-up a checkpoint on the highway to monitor vehicles coming from the Greater Brisbane area, which has been in lockdown since 5pm on Friday afternoon.

It comes after a cleaner tested positive to the contagious UK strain of the virus which sent the city into a three-day lockdown.

In order to prevent the Coast following suit into its own lockdown, Brisbane residents have been prevented from entering the region by road.

'Come forward, get tested': message to residents

Coast lockdown concerns rise after city's mass exodus

 

Sunshine Coast police officer Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins at the Bruce Highway checkpoint to prevent Brisbane residents from reaching the region.
Sunshine Coast police officer Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins at the Bruce Highway checkpoint to prevent Brisbane residents from reaching the region.

 

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the high-tech surveillance gear was effective and that the message was working.

"The roads have been really quiet," Supt Hawkins said.

"A quiet, consistent day so the message is getting through."

Supt Hawkins said 73 vehicles were pulled over in total since the curfew was put in place and it had resulted in six vehicles being turned away and one fine issued.

"We issued one ticket for failure to comply with Chief Health Officer directions," he said.

"For the others, we took an informative approach, a common sense one, where people may not have completely understood, we gave them an opportunity to return home.

"I am satisfied the measures are robust enough to ensure things are going pretty well."

covid19 pandemic editors picks sunshine coast covid sunshine coast police superintendent craig hawkins
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Three new virus cases in NSW

    Three new virus cases in NSW
    • 10th Jan 2021 10:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local police to ramp up COVID compliance checks

        Premium Content Local police to ramp up COVID compliance checks

        News The announcement follows this morning’s declaration that Greater Brisbane would enter a three-day lockdown. DETAILS:

        Lockyer not immune from COVID panic buying

        Premium Content Lockyer not immune from COVID panic buying

        Breaking Supermarkets across the Lockyer Valley have exploded with customers despite the...

        Panic buying explodes as lockdown looms

        Premium Content Panic buying explodes as lockdown looms

        News Brisbane supermarket shelves have been stripped bare

        Mayor backs brutal Brisbane lockdown to stop mutant strain

        Premium Content Mayor backs brutal Brisbane lockdown to stop mutant strain

        Health Although it feels like “drastic measures”, the brutal three-day greater Brisbane...