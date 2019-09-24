High school young guns clinch victory over senior Redbacks

BIG WIN: Gatton Redbacks footsal team took on the Lockyer District High School junior and senior teams last week in two friendly five-a-side games.

BIG WIN: Gatton Redbacks footsal team took on the Lockyer District High School junior and senior teams last week in two friendly five-a-side games. Contributed

FOOTSAL: While it might not have seemed like a fair match up, the Lockyer District High School's footsal team held its own against a more senior Gatton Redbacks team.

The junior and senior high school teams took on the Redbacks in two friendly five-a-side games on Thursday last week.

The senior men comfortably held out against the junior team to win the game 3-nil.

But in an upset, the senior high team took on the Redbacks and won - claiming a tight 5-4 win.

Jackson Bell, who captained the Redbacks on the day, was impressed by the youngsters' grit.

"They did really well,” Bell said.

"They held possession really well and they really passed the ball around and pushed us back into a defensive position - we didn't really get to counter too much.”

The score was 3-0 to the high schoolers at one point, before the Redbacks began to claw back some ground, but just weren't able to clinch the win.

Bell said the performance was a credit to the young players and coach Luke Leggett.

The teams will meet again at the end of the school's footsal season for a re-match, and Bell was excited to see how the young teams would progress.