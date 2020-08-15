High-profile solicitor suing ex over sex claims

A well-known member of the legal fraternity is suing his ex partner for $500,000 over allegations she made about him having sex with a client.

A PROMINENT Gold Coast lawyer is suing his ex for $500,000 claiming she defamed him by falsely saying he was having sex with a client.

High-profile solicitor Jeff Horsey alleges his former de-facto partner, Sandra Blake (pictured below), told Shane Flower that his ex-wife, Catherine Flower, was having a sexual relationship with Mr Horsey.

Mr Horsey, the principal of Upper Coomera law firm Jeff Horsey Solicitor, alleges that what he claims Ms Blake told Mr Flower in the days leading up to July 16, defamed both him and his legal business.

Mr Horsey's District Court claim says it was defamatory because it falsely implied he had "sexual relations" with Catherine Flower, while she was a client of his firm.

He is seeking $350,000 in general compensation damages, to reflect the seriousness of the imputations, the extent of the publication and the harm, loss and damage caused.

Mr Horsey and his business also are seeking an extra $150,000 in aggravated damages, for additional hurt Ms Blake allegedly caused.

The claim says Ms Blake knew that what she told Mr Flower was untrue, but she refused to retract it, apologise or take steps to repair the damage to Mr Horsey and his legal firm.

Mr Horsey and the law firm also want a judge to order an injunction to restrain Ms Blake from further publishing the same or similar alleged defamatory words.

He claims the words Ms Blake used caused him distress, hurt and embarrassment and he wants compensation to vindicate his and his business's reputation.

The grave and highly damaging nature of the false statement was particularly distressing, the claim says.

Sandra Blake's LinkedIn profile says she is office manager of Jeff Horsey Solicitor. It is understood she is no longer with the firm.

Mr Horsey declined to comment on his claim, filed in Southport District Court on July 29, on legal advice.

Ms Blake also declined to comment.

Jeff Horsey took on fellow lawyer Campbell MacCallum in a 2016 charity boxing match. Picture: John Gass

Mr Horsey is a member of the Gold Coast legal fraternity and in 2016 won a charity fight against Southport criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum.

The bout was held in Toowoomba to raise money and awareness for the region's push for a desperately needed permanent neurosurgeon.

Originally published as High-profile solicitor suing ex over sex claims