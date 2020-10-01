Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer has been suspended from the force after he was charged with rape.
A police officer has been suspended from the force after he was charged with rape.
Crime

High profile police officer charged with rape

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, SARAH MATTHEWS, Crime Reporter
1st Oct 2020 7:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HIGH-profile Northern Territory police officer has been suspended from the force after he was charged with rape.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Darwin Local Court for the first time this afternoon after being arrested last night.

He stands charged with having sexual intercourse without consent, possessing ammunition without a licence and unlawfully possessing property.

NT Police initially refused to specify what the offences were, but they are alleged to have occurred while the police officer was off-duty.

The officer is well-known among the top brass.

He has been suspended with pay.

A NT Police spokeswoman said the information had been provided in accordance with NT Police Transparency Guidelines.

"As the matter is before court, no further information will be provided," she said.

The man was represented by barrister Luke Officer, who is also on the legal team for constable Zachary Rolfe. Mr Rolfe was charged with the murder of Yuendumu teenager Kumanjayi Walker.

It comes after another NT Police officer - 43-year-old Daniel Keelan - faced court for allegedly supplying cocaine to his colleague.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as High profile NT police officer charged with rape, suspended from duty

crime police rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developer who failed to meet plans asks for money back

        Premium Content Developer who failed to meet plans asks for money back

        Council News A DEVELOPER who failed to meet the agreed plans has asked Somerset Regional Council for money back. DETAILS INSIDE:

        Qld restrictions scaled back: What it means for you

        Premium Content Qld restrictions scaled back: What it means for you

        Health Queensland has taken another step towards normality

        Police app to speed up border crossings

        Premium Content Police app to speed up border crossings

        News COVID-19 is here to stay so the Queensland Police Service has developed permanent...

        Man claims he’s ‘permanently disfigured’ after police arrest

        Premium Content Man claims he’s ‘permanently disfigured’ after police arrest

        News WALKING into Gatton court with his one litre bottle of iced coffee, a man claimed...