Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum said has been accused of possessing a dangerous drug.
Criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum said has been accused of possessing a dangerous drug.
Crime

High-profile lawyer facing drugs charge

by Lea Emery
8th Jul 2020 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIGH profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum has been charged after drugs were allegedly found during a police raid of his home.

Mr MacCallum, a director of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, was issued with a notice to appear in court in the coming weeks.

High-profile Gold Coast lawyer Campbell MacCallum last month.
High-profile Gold Coast lawyer Campbell MacCallum last month.

He has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs. It is not clear what drug he was alleged to have in his possession.

The experienced lawyer's Burleigh home was raided on Monday.

It is understood MacCallum had been staying in Broadbeach apartments while renovations were underway.

Campbell Maccallum has acted in a number of high-profile cases. Picture: Jerad Williams
Campbell Maccallum has acted in a number of high-profile cases. Picture: Jerad Williams

MORE NEWS

Fire ants 'could close Burleigh Hill for years'

Council moves to close Coast sports club

LIST: Dozens of venues opening and expanding on Coast

MacCallum made his name representing high-profile criminals such as double murderer Lionel Patea, a number of professional rugby league players, bikies and members of the notorious Barbaro family.

Attempts to contact Mr MacCallum were unsuccessful.

Originally published as High-profile lawyer facing drugs charge

More Stories

Show More
drugs gold coast lawyer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge new fitness centre to build on ‘sport precinct’ vibe

        premium_icon Huge new fitness centre to build on ‘sport precinct’ vibe

        Sport A new gym, three times the size of the existing one, will be built to create a sporting precinct in town.

        Student safety to ramp up at two Lockyer schools

        premium_icon Student safety to ramp up at two Lockyer schools

        News Flashing 40km/h signs will be installed at two local schools in the next 12 months...

        Five children injured after vehicle ploughs into tree

        premium_icon Five children injured after vehicle ploughs into tree

        News All of the injured children required a trip to the hospital

        -2.4C, with more biting cold to come

        premium_icon -2.4C, with more biting cold to come

        News Queenslanders shivered through another morning of below-zero