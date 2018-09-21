High on ice, man fronts police station with knife

Magistrate Pink fined Watcho $300 and gave him one last warning before he left the court room.

A 27-year-old man faced the Murgon magistrate this week after he fronted the Kingaroy Police Station, high on ice, with a knife in his shoe.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Neil Russell Samuel Watcho committed the offence nine days into his parole.

"At 5.40pm on July 12 the defendant attended the Kingaroy Police Station and requested a lift to the hospital because he was having bad thoughts," he said.

"He was transported, however prior to going police asked if he was in possession of anything that could harm himself or the police.

"Officers located a large, black-handled serrated kitchen knife tucked into his shoe and concealed beneath his trousers," Sgt Stevens said.

Defence lawyer Margaret Crowther said Watcho went to the police station seeking help.

"At the time of the offence he was suffering from the ill-effects of methamphetamine use.

"He doesn't really recall what happened," she said.

Magistrate Louise Pink said she understood Watcho was asking for help.

"I accept that there's nothing adverse to you seeking help, and that you didn't think to use it or threaten anyone.

"However, it was a large kitchen knife and you committed this offence while you were on parole," she said.

Magistrate Pink fined Watcho $300 for possession of a knife in a public place and gave him one last warning before he left the court room.

"I do hope that you have your meth use under control now," she said.

The conviction was recorded.