High chance of severe storms for region until weekend

Ebony Graveur
by
26th Sep 2019 12:44 PM

CLOUDY conditions for the next few days bring not only the chance of rain to the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions but also herald the possibility of damaging storms.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said rain could come as soon as this afternoon.

"In terms of rainfall in the South East over the next couple of days there is the chance of showers and possibly the odd storm,” Ms Wong said.

The rainy weather could stick around until Saturday or Sunday.

"Gatton is a little bit further west so there is a better chance of seeing storms around this afternoon,” she said.

"If a shower or storm does go through, we could get quite gusty conditions.”

By the weekend, storms could be more damaging.

"We can't rule out the possibility of some severe storms on Saturday,” she said.

"We could see some strong gusts with those storms rolling through then... But, at the moment, it's still just a chance.”

Even so, the total amount of rainfall was likely to be small.

"We are looking at totals of up to about two millimetres for most people,” she said.

"If a heavier storm does goes through, we could see some isolated totals a little higher than that.”

Ms Wong said meteorologists could have a better idea of the likeliness and severity of a Saturday storm by tomorrow afternoon.

