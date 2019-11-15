Hidden island you can stay on for $130

During your stay, you can go snorkelling or kayaking

If you're looking for a holiday in paradise, look no further.

A private island in the Philippines is available for hire, and you can stay there for less than $130 per person a night.

The picturesque Brother Island in El Nido is currently bookable via Airbnb, where it's had rave reviews from previous guests.

And it's no surprise, given the incredible views and pristine beaches all around the island, which you have sole use of while you're staying there.

The rustic main house, where you'll stay, has seven bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It can host up to 16 people normally, but the listing says they can also host weddings and yoga retreats and accommodate more people.

While staying on the island, you can go snorkelling or try kayaking - they have equipment for hire if you don't fancy bringing your own.

There's also a library and board games you can borrow if you get tired of the dreamy views.

And for an additional fee, the hosts can also provide beach massages, island hopping tours, photo shoots and even a DJ set so you can party on the beach.

While Brother Island seems expensive - stays start from $A2058 per night ($A127 per person) - the fee includes all your breakfast, lunch and dinner.

All of the food served will be Filipino and you can enjoy it when it suits you and forget about doing the cooking or the washing up.

There's a tea and coffee bar provided as well but alcohol isn't included, so you'll have to bring your own or pay for it to be stocked for you.

You have to book a minimum of two nights, but for stays of a week or longer, you'll also get 15 per cent off.

