Hidden gem receives mayor's honour

A CUP of smiles, a slice of customer service and a pinch of tasty treats is what you will find at Killing Time with Coffee.

The coffee shop, which has two locations, one in Gatton and the other at Plainland, picked up the Mayor's Award at the Lockyer Valley Business, Tourism and Apprenticeship awards this month.

For the mother-daughter owner combination, it was an overwhelming experience.

"It was great to watch mum's face as they announced Killing time with Coffee,” Melissa Dunn said.

"I'd never seen her like that before.”

Leanne White said she wasn't expecting to win.

"When we got the Mayor's award, I was surprised,” she said.

Killing Time with Coffee was also a finalist in the food and dining category along with people's choice.

The Mayors award went to Killing Time with Coffee, at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, Saturday, October 20, 2018. ALI KUCHEL

After Leanne's husband passed away, Melissa encouraged her to find something to keep her occupied.

The coffee shop that Melissa and her father regularly visited for lunch was for sale, and she encouraged Leanne to have a look.

That was nearly four years ago.

"It was all red, white and black, so I painted it and got some brighter chairs and pillows,” Leanne said.

"I haven't finished setting it up yet, I want to do more movie stickers on the wall and have a movie theme.”

They added to the menu, including hamburgers, nachos, eggs Benedict and a gluten free range and employ about 15 staff.

Killing time with Coffee owners Leanne White and Melissa Dunn. ALI KUCHEL

Although Leanne loves baking and cooking, the tasks are shared amongst her staff, who all bring skills to the kitchen.

Two years ago, the duo opened their second store at Plainland.

Everything is baked on site at Gatton, from lemonade scones to cheesecakes and brownies.

Leanne says the secret to a successful business is being friendly, talking to the customers and if something is wrong - fix it.

"The customers say it's a hidden gem, tucked away at the back of the arcade in Gatton,” Leanne said.

"Until we got the new signs up, people couldn't find us.

"And if we don't change our riddle or quote every week, the customers tell us.”