Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traumatised residents who live around a park where a 12-year-old boy died after an alleged fight have told of watching the desperate efforts to save him.
Traumatised residents who live around a park where a 12-year-old boy died after an alleged fight have told of watching the desperate efforts to save him.
Crime

‘He’s dead’: Residents tell of desperate efforts to save boy

by Grace Mason and Sally Boxall
29th May 2020 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAUMATISED residents who live around a park where a 12-year-old boy died after a fight have told of watching the desperate efforts to save him.

Police have alleged the boy was among a group of youths at Shang Park in Mooroobool when an altercation broke out on the basketball court about 6.18pm.

The boy fell to the ground and became unconscious and could not be revived.

A woman living in a house opposite the court who did not wish to be named said residents flooded onto the street to watch the horror unfold as paramedics performed CPR on the boy.

Flowers at the scene where a 12-year-old boy died overnight.
Flowers at the scene where a 12-year-old boy died overnight.

"I just ran screaming to (my flatmate) "he's dead"," she said.

"The whole park was surrounded by cop cars for hours.

"Everyone came out of their houses."

The woman said the park was regularly filled with dozens of children every afternoon, to the point where they were forced to call police when COVID-19 measures first came in, concerned about the lack of social distancing.

Shang Park in Moooroobool where a 12-year-old boy died overnight. PICTURE: Brendan Radke
Shang Park in Moooroobool where a 12-year-old boy died overnight. PICTURE: Brendan Radke

She said they were often seen jumping off a large electrical box and she had feared for their safety.

Another resident who also did not want to be named said it had been a typical afternoon prior to the incident.

"We didn't hear anything until the ambulance showed up," she said.

"Then my partner got online and read (the boy) had been king hit and his heart stopped.

Police are due to give an update on the investigation later today.

 

Originally published as 'He's dead': Residents tell of desperate efforts to save boy

child death crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News Lockdown restrictions may be lifted earlier than previously thought, with the National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress.

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        Rescue plan for troubled 75-year-old building firm

        premium_icon Rescue plan for troubled 75-year-old building firm

        Business A family-owned building products company is in trouble

        Charity, council collaborate to help local in need

        premium_icon Charity, council collaborate to help local in need

        Council News The mayoral charity fund was set up for reasons just like this - an elderly man who...