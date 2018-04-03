Menu
Heroic Coast jetskier stops flaming boat exploding

Coast man Jason Dobinson used his jetski to prevent a boat on fire from exploding.
Coast man Jason Dobinson used his jetski to prevent a boat on fire from exploding.
Matty Holdsworth
by

MAROOCHYDORE abseiler Jason Dobinson is no firefighter but he might have found a new calling.

A boat, engulfed in flames with smoke billowing out of the back, was stuck on a dam, three hours from the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Dobinson was camping at Boondooma Dam where his quick thinking saved the day.

Knowing he had minutes to act before the boat potentially exploded, the unlikely hero raced ashore to find a fire extinguisher.

 

Upon failing that he came up with a unique solution which was filmed from the safety of the shoreline.

"I was running back up to find the fire extinguisher in my car, but someone had moved it, so I asked around," he recalled.

"No one had one though. But I remember watching a Youtube clip and it gave me an idea.

"So I raced back down to the water as quick as I could."

Grabbing his jetski, Mr Dobinson began to whip his ski around in a doughtnut-like motion, creating waves to flood the boat.

 

Coast man Jason Dobinson used his jetski to prevent a boat on fire from exploding.
Coast man Jason Dobinson used his jetski to prevent a boat on fire from exploding. Contributed

His biggest fear though? The fuel catching alight and exploding in front of nearby families.

"I was pretty worried about the people in the water and but they moved, luckily," he said.

"Fibreglass boats catch fire so easily and it would have been close to blowing up.

"The closest hospital around would be Gympie, two hours away. I reckon it was burning for a good three minutes definitely.

"My heart was racing, hoping it wouldn't get bigger."

Mr Dobinson said the back of the boat was completely destroyed by the freak fire.

"The seating area was all burned out, it melted everything," he said.

"It was the biggest round of applause I've had in a while though, which was nice."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Local Partners