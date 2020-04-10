Heroes of the pandemic: Sahmara helps social iso pitfalls

A PERK of going to the supermarket during harsh lockdowns is the chance to talk to someone face-to-face.

And Sahmara Francis is the bubbly 16-year-old checkout chick up for a chat at Spano’s Supa IGA Gatton.

On a normal weekday, Sahmara would be at Faith Lutheran College, but that has changed dramatically in the weeks since shoppers started panic buying.

Sahmara is just one supermarket worker whose job has gone from scanning items and calling “clean up on aisle three” to being one of the most important frontline workers in the country.

“Obviously a lot of chatter is around coronavirus, but that’s OK if that’s all the customer wants to talk about,” she said.

“I just give people a chance to have a conversation.”

She began her role as a checkout operator in June last year, and her bright personality has helped customers through a dark few weeks.

But whatever you do, don’t call her a cashier.

“I love the fact I can come here and meet new people in the community,” she said.

“We do have an older population, and when we ask the elderly customers how their day is, they really start to light up because they haven’t had that human contact.”

The coronavirus pandemic has placed strain on major supermarkets, with panic buying leaving shelves empty.

Its an issue Sahmara and the IGA Gatton team have faced daily.

But Sahmara believes the community have, for the most part, been understanding.

“I feel that a lot of people have been very patient with us,” she said.

“We’re in a good community where people will understand, and they try and work with us.”

Sahmara said she doesn’t fear catching coronavirus but was worried she could be a carrier.