Heroes of the pandemic: Postman Dave is your delivery man

IF there is a positive to staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, it's that posties are delivering more parcels instead of leaving calling cards.

And with parcel deliveries ramping up this week, it's keeping Dave Petersen and the rest of the Gatton postal delivery team busy.

"This week there has been a lot more parcels," Dave said.

"It's not as mad as Christmas, yet."

Dave has been a postie with Australia Post for the past 17 years and getting out on the bike on a nice spring day is the best job he could ask for.

He's gone from delivering letters and small parcels to people who ordered online, to delivering more online shopping and essential deliveries because the only way to get them was through the post.

Australia Post postie Dave Petersen, at the Gatton Post Office. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

Dave, a father of two, has become an essential worker.

"We probably are (essential workers) when you think of it," he said.

"People can only shop online so the only way people can get their items is through us and the couriers.

"When the virus was announced, the post was slow, I think people were at home worried about spending. But now they're at home with not a lot to do."

Dave, the happy-for-a-chat postman, said he was a bit sceptical of catching the virus, but he was happy to have his job delivering people their online shopping.

And he said people have continued to have a chat.

"A lot of people chat to me, whether it's about the virus or not," he said.

"Some are too friendly and come too close with the social distancing laws, but most people know what the rules are."

Do you know someone who has become a frontline essential worker? Let us know by emailing ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au