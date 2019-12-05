Heroes in orange issue call for fresh blood

IN NEED OF HELP: The Somerset region’s SES crews are calling for your help this summer. Picture: Jack Tran

THEY’RE the heroes in orange, ready to help during the community’s darkest hours.

But the Somerset region’s SES crews are now in need of help themselves.

The unit’s local controller Andy Bickerton has issued a call for new members to join up ahead of the storm season which is nearly upon the region.

“We’d like to see a boost (in numbers),” Mr Bickerton said.

“We’ve got a lot of long-term members … we need a fresh intake of new blood.”

The Somerset group includes units at Kilcoy, Esk, Toogoolawah and Lowood, and Mr Bicketon hoped all units would be approached by new memers.

“If we had 15 regular members (at each unit) training each week, it would be very encouraging,” he said.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann also encouraged new members to sign up.

“Members help the Somerset region across a range of functions, and their primary purpose is to assist the most vulnerable in times of need,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Our local volunteers do a great job, and with summer on the way, we’re once again expecting a busy few months where more members – community-minded people over the age of 18 – can really make a big difference.”

It’s already been a busy few months for Somerset SES crews, whose members were heavily involved in providing assistance during the recent bushfires.

While most people associate the SES with storms and floods, Mr Bickerton said the group had been busy helping with traffic management and transporting firefighters to and from different fire grounds.

“We’re not actually fighting fires but we’re supporting what they’re doing with transport, meals and keeping the roads closed so we haven’t got vehicles going through dangerous areas,” he said.

“The fireys are very appreciative of it – they don’t take it for granted, they’re really happy to have some extra assistance to do the things that they’re not able to devote the time to.”

Anyone interested in signing up or wanting to find out more information should contact the council on 5424 4000.