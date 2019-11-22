Here’s when household water restrictions will kick in

Gold Coast Desalination Plant Maintenance Planner Brian Woods undertakes an inspection of the facility.

SOUTHEAST Queensland is still one more failed wet season away from mandatory water restrictions, despite its major water source dropping below 50 per cent.

This week, the Gold Coast Desalination Plant began operating at full capacity to assist water use across the region.

But according to Seqwater, mandatory household water restrictions won't come into play until mid-2020 when the total water grid reaches 50 per cent capacity.

If these restrictions were implemented, households would have to limit their water usage to 150 litres per day.

At present, Wivenhoe Dam is below 50 per cent capacity, the lowest it's been since the millennium drought.

Seqwater has entered its 'drought response' phase, and has begun taking their own measures.

"When the Water Grid dam levels reached 60 per cent Seqwater and the region's water service providers, including Queensland Urban Utilities - which services Lockyer Valley - implemented the first phase of the SEQ Drought Response Plan," an Seqwater spokesperson said.

Gold Coast Desalination Plant Maintenance Planner Brian Woods and Project Engineer Daryl Harding pictured in the facility's pump room 1

"This included increasing production at the Gold Coast Desalination Plant up to 100 per cent and encouraging the community to adopt common sense ways to save water."

The plant was previously operating at a limited capacity, but since the drop in the water grid level, the plant's production has escalated.

"The Gold Coast Desalination Plant has ramped up production from treating 10 to 20 million litres of water a fortnight to up to 133 million litres a day," the spokesperson said.

"This is the equivalent of about 15 per cent of southeast Queensland's daily water use."

There are no formal water restrictions in place at this stage, but Seqwater and Urban Utilities are encouraging people to start adopting measures to save water.

"If we all do our bit to save a little now, it could make a big difference down the track - we're all in this together," Urban Utilities spokesperson Michelle Cull said.

"By being more waterwise, we can help delay and even potentially avoid the need for water

restrictions."

With spring already feeling like summer, water usage has increased to around 200 litres per person per day in southeast Queensland, mainly due to higher outdoor water use.

Gold Coast Desalination Plant Operator-Maintainer Michael Rae inspecting equipment at the facility 1.

"You can make every drop count outside, by avoiding watering between 8am and 4pm, mulching the garden and using a pool cover when your pool is not in use," Ms Cull said.

"Inside your home, you can save water by turning the tap off while brushing your teeth, only

washing when you have full loads, and taking shorter showers."

However, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a drier-than-average summer ahead, this possibility seems increasingly likely.

"If minimal rainfall is received across the region during the traditional summer wet season, the Water Grid storage levels could reach 50 per cent capacity by mid-2020," the Seqwater spokesperson said.