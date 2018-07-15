Here we go again - sing along to the next instalment

Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried and Julie Walters in a scene from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried and Julie Walters in a scene from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Supplied by Universal Pictures. Jonathan Prime

Get ready to do the time jump when Mamma Mia! returns to the big screen.

Ten years after the first movie musical had cinemagoers singing along, the original cast reunites for this long-awaited sequel.

Reprising their roles are Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya.

Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper reunite as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth return to play Sophie's three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

The sequel, Here We Go Again, jumps back and forth between the past and present.

Sophie is pregnant and her mother's friends Rosie and Tanya share stories of Donna's adventurous youth, including how she came to live in the Greek islands and how she met Sophie's three possible fathers.

Lily James joins the cast as the young Donna and Cher makes a star-studded cameo as Sophie's grandmother Ruby.

There are plenty of hit ABBA songs on the soundtrack, including Fernando, SOS and Waterloo. ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus also return to provide additional original music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

What fans are eagerly awaiting is the fate of Streep's character Donna, whose possible death was the centre of speculation after the film's trailer referenced her in the past tense.

But Seyfried reassured fans in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight: "You do see her. She's (Meryl) very much a part of this movie ... all the flashbacks are of Lily (James) playing Donna. So it's a prequel and a sequel, and so you see Meryl is very much a part of it”.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again opens in cinemas on Thursday.