Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

Onion and potato crop damage at a Mt Sylvia farm are estimated at $1 million.

Onion and potato crop damage at a Mt Sylvia farm are estimated at $1 million. Contributed

DETECTIVES from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) are investigating the Wilful Damage of an Organically Certified potato and garlic crop in the Mount Sylvia area in August 2017.

It is alleged an unknown person introduced a quantity of herbicide into the irrigation system on the farm, resulting in the loss of the potato and garlic crop and the contamination of the soil.

The victim has valued the damaged to their crops to be more than $750,000, with ongoing losses expected to exceed $1 million.

Police have confirmed that no contaminated produce left the location- and that there was no threat to members of the public as a result of this offence.

Detectives and Forensic Officers have obtained samples of water, soil and plants for analysis.

Onion and potato crop damage at a Mt Sylvia farm are estimated at $1 million. Contributed

Subsequent analysis of these samples by Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services have confirmed the presence of a Group B herbicide in the samples.

The identified herbicide is commonly used on broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses and has a residual effect in soils of up to 14 months depending on soil conditions.

Detectives have spoken to a number of witnesses and neighbours in the area, including a number of Lockyer Valley businesses that have sold herbicide around the time of this offence.

Police are also reviewing CCTV camera footage from the offence location.

Any members of the public who may have any information in relation to this wilful damage offence are asked to come forward and speak with police, or alternatively contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report information anonymously at www.crimestoppers.com.au