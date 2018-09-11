Herald Sun backs Mark Knight’s Serena cartoon

Mark Knight's impression of Serena Williams' temper tantrum at the US Open.

Mark Knight's impression of Serena Williams' temper tantrum at the US Open.

THE Herald Sun has backed Mark Knight's cartoon showing Serena Williams throwing a tantrum during the final of the US Open.

In response to criticism from US media and on social media channels, Herald Sun editor Damon Johnston said: "A champion tennis player had a mega tantrum on the world stage, and Mark's cartoon depicted that.

"It had nothing to do with gender or race."

Knight said he was "amazed" at the reaction to his cartoon, depicting Serena spitting the dummy and stamping on her tennis racquet as the chair umpire told US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the background: "Can you just let her win."

"I drew this cartoon Sunday night after seeing the US Open final, and seeing the world's best tennis player have a tantrum and thought that was interesting," Knight said.

"It's been picked up by social media in the US and my phone has just melted down.

"The world has just gone crazy."

Knight said it was a cartoon about poor behaviour.

"Three days before I had drawn a cartoon about Nick Kyrgios being led off by the ears, like you used to do with your children," he said.

"The cartoon about Serena is about her poor behaviour on the day, not about race."

Knight said he had been unfairly criticised on social media channels.

"I tried to reply to these people but they just don't listen," he said.

"On any given day you are a hero and on any given day you are a pariah.

"And you just have to live with it."

Broadcaster Neil Mitchell defended Knight this morning on his 3AW radio program.

"This shows an awful misunderstanding of Mark Knight and this country," he said.

"I looked at that cartoon and it didn't even cross my mind it was about race.

"It was a sports bully, a petulant child throwing a tantrum about losing."

Mitchell said ugly accusations were being labelled against Knight that were unfair.

"She behaved badly, she probably knows it," he said.

"For heaven's sake.

"He's sending Serena up, not because she's black, but because she was acting like a bully and a child.

"And he's right."

This cartoon in the Sunday Herald Sun depicting Nick Kyrgios received no criticism or accusations levelled about race or gender.

