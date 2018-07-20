Her family is Jenny's biggest accomplishment

Name: Jenny Ryan

Occupation: Weight Watchers leader for 34 years

Age: 82

Marital Status: Widow

What do you enjoy most about your job? I get such satisfaction watching someone lose 50-60kgs.

I coach people into losing weight.

I've had people lose 50, 60, 70 kg and they become different people.

Weight Watchers group is a wellness with the bonus of losing weight.

Why did you decide to get involved with weight watchers? I was 116kgs and I lost 43kg and they asked me to be a Weight Watchers coach and I've been a coach ever since.

I changed my whole lifestyle. At Weight Watchers we teach healthy lifestyle and that's probably what has got me to 82.

What's the best advice you've ever received? My grandfather gave me the best advice, 'learn something new every day and you'll have a good day'.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? I met the Queen when she came out here as Princess Elizabeth many years ago.

I met her when I was a Girl Guide when we had to go and make a guard of honour and shake her hand and curtsey to her.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? My family, that's the biggest thing in my life, that's my number one.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? Harmony and peace. It would be so nice if everyone could just get along together.

Not withstanding the number how old do you feel and why? Nothing inside me feels like I'm 82.

I feel like age is just a number, you just keep doing what you're capable of. I feel about 20 some days and get out there and love to dance and to just do things.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation? Helping people is my hobby. I do a lot of volunteering. I like to help people as much as I can, my life is about helping people. If I'm helping people I'm happy.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Being with my sisters and brothers. I've got three sisters and a brother, being together as a family is a very happy memory because we had a good life.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? The library out at the lake. I like to go out there to the restaurant and I like to look at the views.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? I'd give it away to a lot of these people I volunteer for. I don't need money now, I'm 82.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? People that like to get out there and help other people. I couldn't name just one.