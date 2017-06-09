Helping to end domestic violence

SPREADING AWARENESS: McDonald's Gatton manager Tebelle Docen has joined forces with DVAC's Rachel King to make support information about domestic violence public in Gatton.

DOMESTIC violence is the leading cause of death among women and one local is stepping up to spread awareness about the issue in Gatton.

McDonald's Gatton manager Tebelle Docen has joined forces with the Domestic Violence Awareness Centre (DVAC) to raise awareness by placing domestic violence posters, information booklets and support service pamphlets around the Gatton McDonald's store.

After recently attending a Domestic Violence Alert workshop, Ms Docen, who is also a casual support worker with Laidley Crisis Care and Accommodation, decided to help to get information out there.

"The information hit pretty hard, there was a lot of talk about public awareness and bringing DV out into the light,” she said.

"I think McDonald's is a safe place for women to go to - they are allowed to go there - especially if they are controlled. Some women have trouble accessing information in a DV situation if they are being monitored.”

DVAC community development officer Rachel King said one in four women would experience family or DV in their lifetime.

"Research has come out that around 60-70% of hospitalisations of women are due to people they know,” she said.

"The impacts on children are immense, from physical and sexual abuse and just witnessing it.

"Talking about it is everything and having information available in a public place like McDonald's is an excellent way to get information out there.”

The Domestic Violence support information will be available regularly at McDonald's Gatton for one week of the month, beginning this week. In an emergency, phone 000, DVAC on 38163000, 1800RESPECT, or DV Connect Womensline 1800811811.