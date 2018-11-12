Menu
Mount Sylvia State School performing a flashmob dance. ALI KUCHEL
Helping hand repaid in song and dance

Ali Kuchel
by
12th Nov 2018 11:29 AM

UNDER a rouse she would be inspecting the Gatton Shire hall lights, Colleen Daniel was left speechless after Mount Sylvia State School students burst into song and dance.

After missing the student's performances at recent events, the school decided to bring a special show to their favourite helper.

Twenty-eight students, almost the whole school, took to the stage last month to surprise the Lockyer Valley Regional council events and marketing officer.

Mount Sylvia State School students wait to surprise Lockyer Valley Regional Councils Colleen Daniels. ALI KUCHEL

"I thought someone had booked the school by mistake," Ms Daniel said.

"I felt like the Queen of England, it was so unexpected, I don't have words."

School principal Mark Thompson said the students had studied the dances as part of their music program.

Lockyer Valley Regional Councils Colleen Daniels arrives at the Gatton Shire Hall with mayor Tanya Milligan to find Mount Sylvia State School performing a special Flashmob dance for her. ALI KUCHEL

He said Ms Daniel had supported the school at many festivals but had never had the chance to see the students perform.

"We thought if she can't get to see us, we will bring the performance to her," Mr Thompson said.

School captain Emma Wilkins lead the troupe, but had to perform in reverse to her fellow students.

"If I got something wrong then the whole group does,” she said.

Mount Sylvia State School performing a flashmob dance. ALI KUCHEL
Gatton Star

