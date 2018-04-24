Help to share the dignity in Gatton

DONTATE NOW: Lockyer Community Centre's Linda Roberts and Kerrie Price with Share the dignity bags, made up for women in need from vital donations.

IT'S a national cause which provides a little sunshine in a dark situation and donations can be made at Gatton drop-off points now.

Shops around the country are collecting personal feminine items for women in need for Share the dignity's April Dignity Drive. The items collected are distributed across Australia to women experiencing homelessness and domestic violence.

The Lockyer Community Centre has been running the Share the Dignity Program for the last two years.

Lockyer Community Centre community Development worker Linda Roberts said donations for the initiative were always welcome.

"Any essential items, like bags containing essential toiletries, but also any little items to make them feel special,” Ms Roberts said.

"Ideally we would like donations of new, usable bags, like a nice back pack, along with anything that would be of value for their emotional and physical well-being.

"Women have come in who are so emotionally down, so this is something we can do to build them back up again and that they can get through.”

Ms Roberts said the program would be ongoing.

"It's a great way for us to offer another form of support to women in need of all ages,” she said .

"It's a support service for women who find themselves homeless, or in a challenging situation, or moment in their life where they've had to leave with limited resources or basic essential items.

"We can see how much difference the donations make. The program helps us to achieve our purpose as a community support service.”

As part of its third birthday celebration Gatton's Harry and Miss Tiff Boutique has partnered with the Lockyer Community Centre to be a Share the Dignity drop off point until the end of the month.

Owner Tiff Brieschke said the cause was a great way to support women in challenging situations.

"It's for women who are in a situation where they can afford to buy food and not feminine items,” she said.

For more information on Share the Dignity visit www.sharethedignity.com.au