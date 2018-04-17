Help to plant the Toogoolawah koala corridor

LEND A HAND: ARROW wild life group is calling for volunteers to help to complete the Toogoolawah Koala Corridor.

IN A collaborative effort between landholders, community members and local environmental groups, the Toogoolawah Koala Corridor is nearing completion.

The corridor, which stretches 1.8km through three private properties, is part of Stage 1 the Brisbane Valley Kilcoy Landcare South Toogoolawah Rehabilitation Project. The project will see the gully south of Toogoolawah, replanted to rehabilitate the wildlife corridor from the Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery through to Biarra Rd.

Australian Rescue and Rehabilitation of Wildlife (ARROW) member and landholder Helen Brieschke said another 300 Eucalyptus trees would be planted by the end of the month to complete the corridor.

"The corridor will provide a connection between one area to another, so the wildlife can safely move through,” she said.

"We've had great support so far.

"But if anyone else has a few spare hours, please come along to the next planting day and help out.”

Ms Brieschke said the area was chosen because of the high population of Koalas in and around Toogoolawah.

"It's in a koala habitat,” she said.

"It sounds unbelievable but we have koalas in town near the school, it will be busy when school's out and you will see a koala walk across the road.”

She said having the corridor run through her property did not affect farming practices.

Local wildlife rescuer and environmentalist Charlie Lewis thanked the community and land holders for their generous help on the corridor so far.

The next planting day will be Thursday, April 19. Visit A.R.R.O.W Wildlife rehabilitation for further planting dates. All equipment is provided and holes are dug. Volunteers are to bring own gloves, hat, water bottle and wear long pants and closed in shoes.

Contact David Matthews, BV Kilcoy Landcare on 0447950635 to register attendance.