Help those in need by eating pizza

CHARITY PIZZA: Owners Kushla and Brandon Brooking get ready for tonight's doughraiser at their Domino's store at Hatton Vale. Meg Bolton

DOMINO'S Hatton Vale owners Brandon and Kushla Brooking are ready to roll up their sleeves to help Queenslanders up north.

Today, $1 from every pizza sold at the shop will be donated to the Australia Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Mrs Brooking urged locals to get involved in the "doughraiser”.

"Every little bit counts,” Mrs Brooking said.

With two young children, Mrs Brooking felt for the families affected by the floods.

"I couldn't imagine what they're going through,” she said.

"We want to help because if we were in that situation we would want people to help us.”

From 4pm, the Hatton Vale team will start making pizzas for charity until they close at 9pm.

She said the fundraiser was great because it was an opportunity for people to donate to the cause without spending any extra money.

"People can help while going about their everyday,” Mrs Brooking said.

"All people need to do is buy a pizza and it helps others.”

This past week, Domino's teams from eight Townsville stores delivered more than 1100 pizzas to emergency workers.

Today was a chance for other stores and communities across Queensland to join the cause.

Mrs Brooking expected the Lockyer Valley community would want to help.

"We've got a strong community who are always willing to lend a hand,” she said.

"It's easy to get involved. One delicious pizza equals $1 to flood victims.”

Domino's own registered charity, Give for Good, will match money raised through the doughraiser to the value of $25,000.

All of Queensland Domino's stores will be participating in the north Queensland fundraiser today.