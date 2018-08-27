Menu
Login
Jasey Grant with his mother Erryn.
Jasey Grant with his mother Erryn.
News

Help stop carnage, begs mum

by Chris Clarke
27th Aug 2018 6:00 AM

WHEN Erryn Grant's son Jase died on May 20, her day had begun like any other.

It was a Sunday afternoon in Ulladulla, NSW, and Erryn and her partner Scott had decided to go the Marlin Hotel to watch the Round 11 NRL clash between the Sharks and the Bulldogs.

That's when she received the call that changed her life forever.

Jase - a 15-year-old musician living on the Gold Coast - was sitting behind the driver of a sedan when it collided with a ute travelling in the opposite direction on Tamborine-Oxenford Rd, in northern Gold Coast.

The ambulance officer on the end of the line hadn't yet told Erryn the details of her son's death when she handed the phone to her partner and ran outside.

"Honestly, I then gave my phone to Scott, grabbed my bag and started running. In my head I was running to Queensland. I had not even been told who or what, but my gut told me that my baby was gone," Erryn said.

As Queensland reflects on the road toll at the start of Road Safety Week, Erryn hopes others will learn from her ordeal.

She has pleaded with Queenslanders to remember how dangerous the simple act of driving can be.

Related Items

Show More
death editors picks fatal crash mum roads

Top Stories

    Lockyer students on Ekka high

    Lockyer students on Ekka high

    News Australian Lowline cattle perform well for Lockyer school students at this year's Ekka

    Teenager's hard work recognised with Queen's badge

    Teenager's hard work recognised with Queen's badge

    News Glenore Grove Scout awarded top badge

    Time capsule ready for another 20 years

    Time capsule ready for another 20 years

    News History preserved in time capsual for another 20 years

    Mystery tour proves a hit for seniors

    Mystery tour proves a hit for seniors

    News A day full of surprises and experiences

    Local Partners