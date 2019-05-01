Help solve the horse float mystery

HELP OUT: Police are trying to find the owners of a horse float located on a dirt track near Grandchester Road in February.

YOU'D think a horse float would be hard to misplace, but one was handed into the Lockyer Valley police more than two months ago and they haven't been able to find the owner since.

The float was found on a dirt track near Grandchester Road in February.

Gatton Police Station officer in charge Rowland Browne urged people to share the photos of the float in a bid to find its owners.

If you have any information contact Laidley or Gatton Police and quote QP1900292867.