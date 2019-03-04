Help preserve 'the region's best asset'

JOIN: Friends on Lake Apex vice president Elaine Paterson urged new members to join the group.

JOIN: Friends on Lake Apex vice president Elaine Paterson urged new members to join the group. Meg Bolton

FRIENDS of Lake Apex have kept the "jewel of the Lockyer” in pristine condition by watering the trees, picking up litter and liaising with the council for almost a decade, but their efforts could all be for nothing.

After losing their president and secretary, the group fear they may have to fold if new members didn't join soon.

Vice president Elaine Paterson said new members would help ensure "the town's best asset” was looked after.

"We love Lake Apex, it's a beautiful place,” Mrs Paterson said.

"We want it to be beautiful for everyone.”

Mrs Paterson was the driving force behind the formation of FOLA, which formed after several trees were cut down at the lake.

The retiree had remained a vital part of the committee since its formation, but now hoped to welcome a new generation of volunteers to look after the lake.

The group are looking for new members who are computer savvy and won't shy away from negotiating with governing bodies to get what the lake needs.

Mrs Paterson said the group worked with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council to ensure the lake was maintained and resourced with seats and signs.

The group meet on the first Sunday of each month and urged new members to come along.