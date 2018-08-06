Help comes from far and wide to fill up home

WELCOME ARRIVAL: Eric von Nida, from Carinity Our House, unloads boxes of household goods donated to a disability services client with no possessions.

WELCOME ARRIVAL: Eric von Nida, from Carinity Our House, unloads boxes of household goods donated to a disability services client with no possessions. Contributed

WHEN the disability service Carinity Our House in Toogoolawah invited the community to assist a resident in need, the response was immediate - and far-reaching.

A client, who recently had a long stay in hospital and literally owned nothing but the clothes on his back, was moving into rental accommodation.

Carinity Our House's Maggie Poole revealed the man was in desperate need of basic household items such as bedding, whitegoods, furniture and kitchen items to furnish his new home.

The community response to the call for donated items was immediate and overwhelming.

Within one week, donations had been received from as far away as Hervey Bay and Redcliffe.

One supporter made a remarkable gesture.

Ms Poole said the woman heard of the man's dire situation and donated all the furniture from her family's house at Kippa-Ring.

"She called to say her mother-in-law had been admitted to a nursing home and she had a complete house full of furniture and whitegoods for us,” Ms Poole said.

"The selfless gestures of this woman and our other kind donors really has changed this person's life, uplifted them through positivity, and helped to steer them away from a very desperate situation.”

Carinity Our House staff took delivery of a truckload of donated items such as beds and bedding, table and chairs, cushions, microwave, refrigerator and kitchen items, and furnished the client's home, near Esk.

"The level of empathy and support afforded to this person facing disadvantage has been overwhelming,” Carinity Youth and Community Services manager Janelle Heyse said.

"It shows that thoughtfulness and compassion for others is alive and well in the community.”