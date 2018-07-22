Menu
Login
Hello Harry's new loaded doughnuts
Hello Harry's new loaded doughnuts
Food & Entertainment

New loaded doughnuts at city burger bar

Sean White
by
22nd Jul 2018 11:04 AM

A TOOWOOMBA burger joint has added crazy sugary loaded doughnuts to its menu.

Hello Harry opened its doors in Tooowoomba in 2016 and quickly established itself as a staple in the city's food scene.

The burger restaurant opened in the Walton Store along with popular Asian street food restaurant Junk.

Recently the restaurant had unveiled a photo of delicious addition to its dessert menu on social media.

The photo of new loaded donuts gained a lot of attention from Toowoomba food lovers on social media.

The doughnuts come in a variety of flavours such as Kit Kat and Smarties, Oreo and mint chocolate and Mars Bar and Snickers. 

Other restaurants at the Walton Store include Harajuku Gyoza, The Moose, Full of Life and  The Bavarian Biergarten.

doughnuts hello harry toowoomba walton store
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fire crews respond to Summerholm blaze

    Fire crews respond to Summerholm blaze

    News A fire at Summerholm is now under control, but has impacted some infrastructure.

    Photos: Gatton soaks up show time fun

    Photos: Gatton soaks up show time fun

    News There was no shortage of things to see and do at the Gatton Show.

    Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

    Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

    News Great conditions for the Gatton Show

    A cause close to their hearts

    A cause close to their hearts

    News The team are helping cancer patients through raffles, food and fun.

    Local Partners