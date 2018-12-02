Helidon's greatest recognised at awards night

RECOGNISED: Criterion Hotel owner Noleene Hill has been recognised for her community work and named 2018 Helidon Citizen of the Year.

TO some in the Helidon community, Noleene Hill might just be the friendly face of the Criterion Hotel, but she's also a pillar of the community and this was recognised last week.

Ms Hill was named 2018 Helidon Citizen of the Year at the Helidon and Districts Progress Association's awards night last Tuesday.

Secretary Bree Sommers said the award was an important way to thank members of the community for their efforts.

"It's to honour and recognise someone that's done outstanding work or made contributions to the community and the district," Miss Sommers said.

She said the award recognises the best of the community and Ms Hill certainly fit the bill.

"She's always been there as a support for the community when they need to have a chat or to vent, she's also donated financially to a lot of the town fairs and fetes and festivals and she's an all-round lovely lady," she said.

Ms Sommers said around 30 people came to the awards night including friends and family to show their support and thanks.

"Her family was there and they were so happy that she had finally been recognised within the community and Noleene was stoked as well ... she just had smiles on her face," she said.

Ms Sommers said while some in the community might never realise the tireless efforts put in by people like Noleene, Helidon wouldn't be the place it was without them.

The Helidon Citizen of the Year award is organised by the Helidon and Districts Progress Association and have been run for 12 years.