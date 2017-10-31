News

Helidon steps back into Celtic times

Chanara Gettons, Jake Dunks and Tim Delsorte of the Prima Spada School of Fence bravely wore full costumes and fought in the 34-degree heat. At the 2017 Celtic Festival of Queensland, Helidon. October 29, 2017.
Chanara Gettons, Jake Dunks and Tim Delsorte of the Prima Spada School of Fence bravely wore full costumes and fought in the 34-degree heat. At the 2017 Celtic Festival of Queensland, Helidon. October 29, 2017. Melanie Keyte

VISITORS who took a stroll down Helidon's Railway Street last Sunday might have thought they were walking back through time.

Irish dancers kicked up their heels on one side while a traditional pipes and drums band kept the beat across the road.

Further along, kids hoisted their shields into a viking attack squad as a mother calmly wove sheep's wool into fabric on a rustic loom.

Celtic Historians Association Inc secretary Tony Williams said there was something for everyone to enjoy at the 2017 Celtic Festival of Queensland in Helidon.

"I like everything but I think the best things are the little things, like the workshops,” Mr Williams said.

"They'll explain what they're doing and how they're doing it in the traditional style and show you how to do it yourself.

"It's just a great family day out.”

Despite the heat, many attendees wore full traditional costumes throughout the 34-degree day.

Sword-fighting teacher with the Glencoe Medieval Re-enactment Group Dan Machulka forwent his armour as he was kept busy sparring with eager young fighters.

"We've been getting a lot more people through than last year, so that's been good,” Mr Machulka said.

Audiences also enjoyed a range of live music, dance performances and highland games demonstrations.

Topics:  bagpipes celtic celtic festival of queensland celtic historians association inc glencoe medieval reenactment group helidon celtic festival highlands history irish lockyer valley prima spada school of fence scottish the norviks whats on

Gatton Star

